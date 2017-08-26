Fifth Harmony - Fifth Harmony

Американская гёрл-группа Fifth Harmony презентовала одноименный альбом.
Слушайте <a href='https://music.yandex.ru/album/4639829'>Fifth Harmony</a> — <a href='https://music.yandex.ru/artist/2684976'>Fifth Harmony</a> на Яндекс.Музыке
Родились: Сара Неуфелд (Arcade Fire), Джимми Поп (Bloodhound Gang), Тони Кэнел (No Doubt), Алекс Лайфсон (Rush), Бьорн Гелотте (In Flames).
